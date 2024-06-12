Pema Khandu to become Arunachal CM for third term: BJP sources





Khandu was elected the BJP Legislature Party leader at a meeting in Itanagar on Wednesday.





BJP's central observers Ravi Sankar Prasad and Tarun Chugh attended the meeting.





Khandu will stake claim to form the government later in the day, sources said. -- PTI

Pema Khandu will become the chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh for the third term in a row, Bharatiya Janata Party sources said.