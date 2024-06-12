RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Parliament session from June 24 to July 3
June 12, 2024  10:45
image
The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha will begin on June 24 for oath or affirmation of the newly elected members, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Wednesday. 

 The first three days of the session will see the newly elected leaders taking oath or making affirmation of their membership of the Lok Sabha and electing the Speaker of the House. 

The session will conclude on July 3.

President Droupadi Murmu will address a joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha on June 27 and is likely to outline the new government's roadmap for the next five years. 

"First session of 18th Lok Sabha is being summoned from 24/6/24 to 3/7/24 for oath/affirmation of newly elected members, election of Speaker, President's address and discussion thereon," Rijiju said in a post on X. 

 He said the 264th Session of Rajya Sabha will also commence on June 27 and conclude on July 3. Prime Minister Modi is expected to introduce his council of ministers to Parliament after the President's address on June 27.

 The debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address is expected to see an aggressive opposition trying to corner the NDA government on various issues. The prime minister will respond to the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address in both the Houses of Parliament. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

#Cheating Trends After India's WC Exit
#Cheating Trends After India's WC Exit

The Indian football team's World Cup dream took a devastating turn in their crucial Round 2 qualifier against Qatar.

Isn't Aahana Simply Jhakaas?
Isn't Aahana Simply Jhakaas?

Aahana Kumra's cool style makes her the cynosure of all eyes.

Study Abroad: The Best Countries to Pursue PhD
Study Abroad: The Best Countries to Pursue PhD

rediffGURU Sushil Sukhwani offers expert advice about pursuing higher education abroad.

First session of 18th Lok Sabha to begin on June 24
First session of 18th Lok Sabha to begin on June 24

The session will conclude on July 3.

Ram Teri Ganga Maili
Ram Teri Ganga Maili

Six decades and more later, we are now captives of our identities. Every poll is based on elaborate calculations of electability of candidates on the basis of their castes and other narrow definers. That, along with voter promiscuity, is...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances