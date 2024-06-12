RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Odisha's Majhi meets Patnaik
June 12, 2024  12:35
image
Odisha CM-designate Mohan Charan Majhi meets outgoing CM Naveen Patnaik to invite him to attend the oath-taking ceremony of the Odisha government later today.
Chandrababu Naidu sworn in as Andhra CM, Pawan Kalyan as minister
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his cabinet colleagues Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, J P Nadda and several other leaders and prominent personalities were present at the ceremony.

Wayanad or Raebareli?: Rahul says both seats 'will be happy'
Gandhi thanked the people of Wayanad for electing him for a second term in Lok Sabha and said, "I look forward to seeing you soon."

Zampa joins elite company in T20 World Cup history
Adam Zampa surpassed pacer Mitchell Starc to become the country's leading wicket-taker in ICC T20 World Cup history.

'I Realised The Power Of Cinema'
'I went from being a teenager, to an actor and eventually into a star all so quickly.'

Bazaar Tales, Wedding Feast
Do you know how to buy the best lady's fingers? Or choose the best cauliflower?

