Odisha CM-designate has feet washed as per traditions





Mohan Charan Majhi says, "...I was welcomed by them ( members of a tribal community) as per the tradition. We have not left behind our traditions."





Expressing gratitude to the people of Odisha, Chief Minister-designate Mohan Charan Majhi asserted that he will work in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to develop the state in the next five years. Speaking with ANI, Majhi said, "There has been a struggle of 25 years and now we have come to power. I would like to express my gratitude to Lord Jagannath and also thank the people of Odisha. I will play my role and fulfil my responsibility."

The members of the Santhal community (a tribal community) welcomed Odisha CM-designate Mohan Charan Majhi, Deputy Chief Ministers-designate KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida in their traditional way by washing their feet at Maitri Vihar in Bhubaneswar, today.