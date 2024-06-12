Odisha CM to take oath shortly

Odisha CM to take oath shortlyJune 12, 2024 16:57
Odisha CM-designate Mohan Charan Majhi, Deputy CMs-designate Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo & Pravati Parida and other leaders likely to take oath shortly bow before people and greet them from the stage at Janata Maidan, in Bhubaneswar.
Search launched to flush out terrorists hiding in Doda's upper reaches
Five troopers of the Rashtriya Rifles and a special police officer were injured Tuesday night when the terrorists attacked a joint check post in the upper reaches of Chattergalla on the Bhaderwah-Pathankot road in the hilly district.