Now bomb scare at Delhi museums, health institutes; nothing found
June 12, 2024  20:34
File image/ANI Photo
File image/ANI Photo
Several museums, including the National Museum and Rail Museum, and two mental health institutes -- Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences and Vidyasagar Institute of Mental Health, Neuro and Allied Sciences -- have received bomb threat e-mails, officials said on Wednesday. 

The officials said that nothing suspicious was found in the searches and later the calls were declared hoax. 

The e-mails were received by the National Museum in Kartavya Path, Rail Museum in Chanakyapuri and Gandhi Museum in Daryaganj and several others stating that the bomb was planted in their premises, they said. 

Two medical facilities -- IHBAS located in Shahdara and Vimhans Hospital in Lajpat Nagar -- have also received the threat e-mails containing the same contents, the officials said. 

IHBAS dsirector Dr Rajinder Dhamija said that there was no panic during the incident as the police carried out their duties without interruption. 

Dr Dhamija said that the hospital received an email at 9:39 am following which they promptly informed the local police about the bomb threat. -- PTI
