No sympathy from 'divine' PM: Cong on J-K attacks





The Congress leader and in-charge of media and publicity department Pawan Khera also questioned the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the matter, claiming he has time to respond to Pakistani leaders, but no time to condemn the brutal terror attacks.





"BJP's loudmouth chest-thumping and hollow claims of return of peace and normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir have been thoroughly exposed. The fact that BJP did not even bother to fight elections in Kashmir valley is a testament to the fact that their 'Naya Kashmir' policy is an abject failure," Khera said in a statement.





His remarks come amid a rise in terror incidents in the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch. Khera claimed that in the past 10 years, "loud chest-thumping" by the Modi government has made national security a "casualty." While innocents suffer the consequences of cowardly terror attacks, business as usual continues," he said.





"Even as Shri Narendra Modi and his NDA Government was swearing in, and heads of states were visiting the country, India suffered a horrific and gruesome terror attack in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, where 9 precious lives were lost and at least 33 people were injured, when terrorist fired upon a bus filled with pilgrims from Shiv Khori Temple to Katra," he said.

The Congress on Wednesday said the BJP's chest-thumping and "hollow" claims of return of peace and normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir have been thoroughly exposed by the three terror attacks in the region in the past three days.