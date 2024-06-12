RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


MoS KV Singh rushes to Kuwait to help fire victims
June 12, 2024  18:53
Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh/ANI Photo
Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh is urgently travelling to Kuwait to oversee assistance to Indians injured in a devastating fire and to ensure early repatriation of mortal remains of those killed. 

Singh is leaving for Kuwait at the direction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

Over 40 people, majority of Indians, were killed in the fire in a building housing labourers in southern Kuwait and the number of deceased is expected to go up, officials said. 

"As directed by PM @narendramodi, MoS for External Affairs @KVSinghMPGonda is urgently travelling to Kuwait to oversee assistance to those injured in the fire tragedy and to coordinate with local authorities for early repatriation of mortal remains of those who have died in this unfortunate incident," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on X. 

Modi described the fire incident as "saddening" and said the Indian Embassy in Kuwait is closely monitoring the situation. 

"The fire mishap in Kuwait City is saddening. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their near and dear ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. The Indian embassy in Kuwait is closely monitoring the situation and working with the authorities there to assist the affected," Modi said on X. -- PTI
