RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Modi announces Rs 2L ex gratia for Kuwait victims
June 12, 2024  22:41
Indian envoy in Kuwait Adarsh Swaika (left) meets an injured in hospital/ANI Photo
Indian envoy in Kuwait Adarsh Swaika (left) meets an injured in hospital/ANI Photo
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired a review meeting on the Kuwait fire tragedy, in which many Indians have died, and directed officials to extend all possible assistance. 

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh is rushing to Kuwait to oversee the relief measures and facilitate expeditious repatriation of the mortal remains, an official statement said. 

Modi expressed his deep sorrow at the incident and extended condolences to the families of the deceased. 

He wished speedy recovery to those injured, it said. 

He also announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased Indian nationals from the Prime Minister Relief Fund. 

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, his deputy Kirti Vardhan Singh, principal secretary to PM Pramod Kumar Mishra, national security advisor Ajit Doval and foreign secretary Vinay Kwatra were among the senior officials present in the meeting, the statement said. 

The early Wednesday massive fire engulfed a multi-storey building housing foreign workers, killing at least 49 people, mostly Indians, and injuring more than 50 others, according to officials in Kuwait. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Prannoy in Round of 16 at Australian Open
Prannoy in Round of 16 at Australian Open

In mixed doubles, the husband-wife Indian pair of B Sumeeth Reddy and N Sikki Reddy defeated Malaysia's Wong Tien Ci and Lim Chiew Sien 21-17, 21-19.

T20 WC PIX: Surya leads the chase, India win vs USA
T20 WC PIX: Surya leads the chase, India win vs USA

Pictures from the ICC T20 World Cup Match between India and USA at the Nassau County Cricket Ground in New York

63 cases of unfair means reported in NEET-UG, no paper leak: NTA officials
63 cases of unfair means reported in NEET-UG, no paper leak: NTA officials

The agency is under criticism amid allegations of irregularities and inflation of marks in the crucial medical entrance exam.

42 Indians among 49 killed Kuwait apartment fire
42 Indians among 49 killed Kuwait apartment fire

Most deaths were due to smoke inhalation while residents were sleeping, and a significant number of occupants were evacuated, they added. The fire started in a kitchen in the six-storey building in the Mangaf area in Kuwait's southern...

Retail inflation eases marginally to 1-year low of 4.75% in May
Retail inflation eases marginally to 1-year low of 4.75% in May

Retail inflation eased to a one-year low of 4.75 per cent in May as prices of some kitchen items declined marginally, according to government data released on Wednesday. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) based retail inflation was 4.83 per...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances