LS polls 48-vote case: Police point fingers at returning officer

LS polls 48-vote case: Police point fingers at returning officerJune 12, 2024 17:32
Shinde Sena candidate Ravindra Waikar
The bureaucratic delay in registering the FIR related to the vote counting controversy that was stoked at NESCO Centre in Mumbai has kept the police on tenterhooks. They have accused the returning officer (RO) of not cooperating in the matter by not sharing the CCTV footage of the counting hall where a relative of the winning candidate was reportedly seen using a mobile phone, which was banned by the ECI. Read the report here.
