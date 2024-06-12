Low demand: SpiceJet ends Hyd-Ayodhya flight





The Gurugram-based airline had started its three times a week non-stops flight services on the Hyderabad-Ayodhya route from early April this year.





"SpiceJet has discontinued its non-stop flight services to Ayodhya from Hyderabad from June 1," a source at the GMR Group-operated Hyderabad International Airport said.





The airline was operating these services thrice a week to the temple town from the Telangana capital.





"Flight schedule is driven solely by commercial considerations and demand," SpiceJet spokesperson said in a statement.





"(But) we are still operating the services to Chennai from Ayodhya," the spokesperson said.





The Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 30. -- PTI

