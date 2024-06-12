RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Low demand: SpiceJet ends Hyd-Ayodhya flight
June 12, 2024  18:08
Ajay Singh-promoted no-frills carrier SpiceJet has discontinued its direct flight services to Ayodhya from Hyderabad within two months of its launch, citing demand issue. 

The Gurugram-based airline had started its three times a week non-stops flight services on the Hyderabad-Ayodhya route from early April this year. 

"SpiceJet has discontinued its non-stop flight services to Ayodhya from Hyderabad from June 1," a source at the GMR Group-operated Hyderabad International Airport said. 

The airline was operating these services thrice a week to the temple town from the Telangana capital. 

"Flight schedule is driven solely by commercial considerations and demand," SpiceJet spokesperson said in a statement. 

"(But) we are still operating the services to Chennai from Ayodhya," the spokesperson said. 

The Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 30. -- PTI
