Kerala starts help desk for Kuwait fire victims

Kerala starts help desk for Kuwait fire victimsJune 12, 2024 22:02
Kerala's NORCA ROOTS (Non-Resident Keralites affairs) started a help desk related to the incident of fire in Kuwait.
The emergency contact numbers are: +965 90039594, +965 66893942, +965 60615153, +965 66015200, +965 51714124, +965 55575492, +965 99861103, +965 60311882, +965 65589453, +96 555464554, + 96599122984
Non-resident Keralites can contact the 24-hour NORCA Global Contact Center on toll-free numbers 1800 425 3939 (from India) +91-8802 012 345 (from abroad, missed call service). -- ANI