RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Kerala starts help desk for Kuwait fire victims
June 12, 2024  22:02
image
Kerala's NORCA ROOTS (Non-Resident Keralites affairs) started a help desk related to the incident of fire in Kuwait. 

The emergency contact numbers are: +965 90039594, +965 66893942, +965 60615153, +965 66015200, +965 51714124, +965 55575492, +965 99861103, +965 60311882, +965 65589453, +96 555464554, + 96599122984 

Non-resident Keralites can contact the 24-hour NORCA Global Contact Center on toll-free numbers 1800 425 3939 (from India) +91-8802 012 345 (from abroad, missed call service). -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'Have you taken any action on tanker mafia?': SC raps Delhi govt over water crisis
'Have you taken any action on tanker mafia?': SC raps Delhi govt over water crisis

'People are suffering, we are seeing visuals on every news channel. What measures have you taken to control water wastage if water scarcity is a recurring problem in summers'

T20 WC PIX: Arshdeep shines as India restrict USA to 110
T20 WC PIX: Arshdeep shines as India restrict USA to 110

Pictures from the ICC T20 World Cup Match between India and USA at the Nassau County Cricket Ground in New York

Mostly Indians among 49 killed in Kuwait apartment blaze
Mostly Indians among 49 killed in Kuwait apartment blaze

Most deaths were due to smoke inhalation while residents were sleeping, and a significant number of occupants were evacuated, they added. The fire started in a kitchen in the six-storey building in the Mangaf area in Kuwait's southern...

Nagal wins thriller, enters QFs of Italian Challenger
Nagal wins thriller, enters QFs of Italian Challenger

Indian tennis star Sumit Nagal continued his fine form as he entered the quarterfinal of the ongoing Perugia Challenger.

Kuwait emir promises action against those responsible for fire
Kuwait emir promises action against those responsible for fire

In a condolence message sent to the families of the victims of the fire incident in Mangaf, the Emir expressed his sincere sorrow and deep sympathy to the families of the victims and wished a fast recovery to the injured.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances