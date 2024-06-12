RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
J-K terrorists kill jawan, injure 6 in 2 encounters
June 12, 2024  09:48
Security personnel in position in an encounter in Kathua
Security personnel in position in an encounter in Kathua
A CRPF jawan was killed and six security personnel were injured in two overnight encounters with terrorists in Kathua and Doda districts of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Wednesday. 

 In Doda district, five troopers of Rashtriya Rifles and a special police officer (SPO) were injured when terrorists attacked a joint check post in the upper reaches of Chattergalla on the Bhaderwah-Pathankot road. 

 On the other hand, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan Kabir Dass was critically injured in a firing by a terrorist holed up in Kathua district's Saida Sukhal village around 3 am, officials said, adding the soldier was shifted to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries during treatment. 

 They said the terrorist opened indiscriminate fire to break the security cordon in the village, over 60 kms from here. 

 Terrorists attacked the village near the International Border on Tuesday evening and injured a civilian. During a subsequent search operation, one terrorist was killed while efforts were being made to flush out the other holed-up terrorist who is believed to have infiltrated from across the border. 

 Senior police officers led by the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) are at the scene of the encounter. Police said the area has been cordoned off, and a house-to-house search is underway with the assistance of the CRPF. 

 The two overnight incidents come just days after terrorists attacked a bus carrying pilgrims from the Shiv Khori temple to Katra, causing it to veer off the road and fall into a deep gorge, resulting in the death of nine people and injuries to 41 others.

 In Doda, terrorists fired on a joint checkpost of the 4 Rashtriya Rifles and police at Chattergalla area late on Tuesday night, leading to a fierce gunfight which continued for several hours, officials said. 

 They said five Rashtriya Rifles personnel and an SPO were injured and taken to hospital. Additional security personnel have been rushed to the area to intensify the operation against the terrorists, the officials added.

 About the operation in Kathua's Saida Sukhal village, ADGP (Jammu zone) Anand Jain said, "Two terrorists, who appeared to have freshly infiltrated (from across the border), surfaced in the village around 8 pm and asked for water from a household. The people got frightened, and as soon as information was received, a police team rushed to the village." -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

We Missed Industrial Revolution
We Missed Industrial Revolution

Is India headed there again? questions Ajit Balakrishnan

How Senior Citizens Can File ITRs
How Senior Citizens Can File ITRs

Many seniors mistakenly believe they need not file returns if tax is deducted at source (TDS) on income received. This is incorrect.

'I Need To Vamoose For Awhile'
'I Need To Vamoose For Awhile'

'I need to disconnect from the stress, smell the roses, chase the butterflies...'

Rizwan equals Rohit's record of most T20i 50s
Rizwan equals Rohit's record of most T20i 50s

Rizwan's unbeaten half-century not only helped Pakistan chase down a modest target of 107 but also saw him equal Rohit Sharma's record for most fifties by a T20I opener

'Who Is In Charge In Manipur?'
'Who Is In Charge In Manipur?'

'I have been asking whether the chief minister (N Biren Singh) is in charge of the situation in Manipur.' 'Law and order is a state subject and chief minister is a Constitutional authority. Why did he follow the diktat, if at all there...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances