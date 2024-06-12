Firing outside house: Police record statements of Salman, Arbaaz Khan





A four-member crime branch team visited Galaxy Apartments in Bandra, where Salman lives, on June 4, he said.





Salman's statement was recorded for nearly four hours, while his brother's statement was recorded for more than two hours, the official said.





Two motorbike-borne men fired multiple rounds outside Salman Khan's residence in the early hours of April 14.





While recording their statements, the crime branch officials asked Salman and Arbaaz around 150 questions, the official said.





Salman Khan has taken the incident seriously, realising that there was a threat to his life, and appreciated the efforts taken by the Mumbai police to nab the culprits, he said.





In his statement, Salman told the police that he was home on the day of the incident, having returned late at night.





The sound of a bullet which hit his flat's balcony woke him up, the official said, citing the statement. -- PTI

The Mumbai police recorded statements of Bollywood star Salman Khan and his actor brother Arbaaz Khan in connection with the incident of firing outside the family's residence in Mumbai in April, an official said on Wednesday.