Encounter breaks out in J-K's Doda between terrorists, security forces





Terrorists fired on a joint checkpost of the 4 Rashtriya Rifles and police in the Chatergala area of the district, additional director general of police Anand Jain said.





Security personnel retaliated and a gunfight is on, he said.





The development came even as security forces were conducting a massive operation to flush out holed-up terrorists who had attacked a village near the International Border in Kathua district on Tuesday evening and injured a civilian.





A suspected Pakistani terrorist has been killed by security forces in the Kathua operation, the police said. -- PTI

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Tuesday night, a senior official said.