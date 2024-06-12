Encounter breaks out in J-K's Doda between terrorists, security forces

Encounter breaks out in J-K's Doda between terrorists, security forcesJune 12, 2024 01:47
File image/Umar Ganie for Rediff.com
An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Tuesday night, a senior official said.
Terrorists fired on a joint checkpost of the 4 Rashtriya Rifles and police in the Chatergala area of the district, additional director general of police Anand Jain said.
Security personnel retaliated and a gunfight is on, he said.
The development came even as security forces were conducting a massive operation to flush out holed-up terrorists who had attacked a village near the International Border in Kathua district on Tuesday evening and injured a civilian.
A suspected Pakistani terrorist has been killed by security forces in the Kathua operation, the police said. -- PTI