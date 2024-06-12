RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Delhi water shortage: Teams to inspect major pipelines
June 12, 2024  10:42
As the city grapples with a water crisis, Delhi Water minister Atishi has directed Quick Response Teams to inspect major pipelines to ensure there is no leakage. The Quick Response Teams comprising Additional District Magistrate/Sub Divisional Magistrate level officers and tehsildars will be responsible for provision of water tankers and resolution of water-related complaints. 

 "Chief Secretary is hereby directed to ensure that these teams shall monitor and inspect main water distribution network from water sources to our water treatment plants and from Water Treatment Plants to primary underground reservoirs," Atishi said. 

 "These teams shall inspect the major pipelines to ensure there is no leakage in any pipeline and if, there is any leakage, it must be repaired within 12 hours. At this time of water shortage, not a single drop of water can be wasted," she said in her communication dated June 11. 

 A daily report of all the inspections made by Quick Response Teams will be submitted to her office by 5 pm every day, the minister said. 

 "Since Delhi is facing an acute water shortage in the heat wave, measures are being taken to prevent wastage of water. Special teams of ADMs/SDMs have been deployed to monitor the main water distribution network to ensure no wastage of water due to leakages," she said in a post on X. PTI
