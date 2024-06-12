Dasara elephant Ashwatthama dies allegedly due to electrocution





The thirty-eight-year-old elephant allegedly came in contact with the solar fencing amid rainfall at the Bhimanakatte elephant camp of Nagarahole Tiger Reserve in Hunsur taluk in Mysuru, they said.





The elephant was cremated, after a post-mortem was conducted in the presence of senior officials and veterinarians.





Ashwatthama was rescued from Sakleshpur taluk in Hassan district in 2017.





He participated in the famous Dasara Jumbo Savari procession held at the Mysore Palace premises in 2021, during the pandemic, and also in 2022.





Condoling Ashwatthama's death, Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre said the elephant reportedly fell on the solar electric fence and died, and officials have been directed to inquire into the death and submit a report. -- PTI

