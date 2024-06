A 24-member Cabinet will also take oath today along with the Chief Minister in a ceremony held at Kesarpalli IT Park in Gannavaram Mandal on the outskirts of Vijayawada.

N Chandrababu Naidu takes oath as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. The swearing-in of Naidu and his cabinet was attended by BJP's top brass, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers, Amit Shah and JP Nadda, among others.