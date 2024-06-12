RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Blast at chemical factory in Dombivli MIDC near Mumbai; no casualties
June 12, 2024  22:56
A fire broke out at a closed chemical factory in Dombivli area of Maharashtra's Thane district on Wednesday morning, officials said. 

No casualties were reported and the blaze was brought under control in six hours, they said. 

The unit is located near Amudan Chemicals, where a massive blast on May 23 had claimed 10 lives and left more than 60 persons injured. 

Fire started at Indo Amines chemical factory located in Dombivli MIDC (Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation) area around 10 am on Wednesday due to short circuit in the adjoining company, officials said. 

There was also an explosion, said Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Dipak Nikam. 

Thick smoke billowing from the unit could be seen from a long distance, he said, adding that a school in the area was promptly evacuated. 

KDMC commissioner Dr Indu Rani Jakhar told reporters later that those residing in the vicinity were advised to shift to safer places till the fire was put out. 

As many as nine fire engines from four different agencies fought the blaze and brought it under control by 3.30 pm, she added. -- PTI
