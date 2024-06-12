RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Biopic on former IPS officer Kiran Bedi announced
June 12, 2024  23:28
Kiran Bedi/ANI Photo
Kiran Bedi/ANI Photo
An upcoming biographical movie will chronicle the inspiring journey of Kiran Bedi, India's first female IPS officer. 

Titled Bedi: The Name You Know. The Story You Don't, the film will be written and directed by Kushaal Chawla, the makers said in a press release. 

It will be produced by Dream Slate Pictures. 

According to the makers, the film will delve into untold incidents, personal and professional challenges, and unwavering determination that shaped her extraordinary career in policing. 

"This story is not just my story. It's an Indian woman's story -- An Indian woman who grew up in India, studied in India, raised by Indian parents, and worked for the people of India throughout her career. My story began at the age of nine when my father told me, 'Life is on an incline, you either go up or you come down,' and my mother said, 'You shall be a giver and not a receiver." 

"These statements remained my guiding principles. As we aim to release this film in the 50th International Year of the Woman, this will be an Indian woman's story representing our great nation internationally," Bedi said in a statement. 

Chawla, who earlier directed short film Another Time, called the movie a "labour of love". -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Prannoy in Round of 16 at Australian Open
Prannoy in Round of 16 at Australian Open

In mixed doubles, the husband-wife Indian pair of B Sumeeth Reddy and N Sikki Reddy defeated Malaysia's Wong Tien Ci and Lim Chiew Sien 21-17, 21-19.

T20 WC PIX: Surya leads the chase, India win vs USA
T20 WC PIX: Surya leads the chase, India win vs USA

Pictures from the ICC T20 World Cup Match between India and USA at the Nassau County Cricket Ground in New York

63 cases of unfair means reported in NEET-UG, no paper leak: NTA officials
63 cases of unfair means reported in NEET-UG, no paper leak: NTA officials

The agency is under criticism amid allegations of irregularities and inflation of marks in the crucial medical entrance exam.

42 Indians among 49 killed Kuwait apartment fire
42 Indians among 49 killed Kuwait apartment fire

Most deaths were due to smoke inhalation while residents were sleeping, and a significant number of occupants were evacuated, they added. The fire started in a kitchen in the six-storey building in the Mangaf area in Kuwait's southern...

Retail inflation eases marginally to 1-year low of 4.75% in May
Retail inflation eases marginally to 1-year low of 4.75% in May

Retail inflation eased to a one-year low of 4.75 per cent in May as prices of some kitchen items declined marginally, according to government data released on Wednesday. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) based retail inflation was 4.83 per...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances