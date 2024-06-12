RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Amit Shah, Chiranjeevi refer to Pawan Kalyan as 'deputy CM'
June 12, 2024  18:24
Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu and Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan (right)/ANI Photo
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Telugu cinema superstar Chiranjeevi on Wednesday referred to Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan, in separate social media posts, as "deputy chief minister" of Andhra Pradesh. 

Pawan Kalyan was administered the oath of office as a minister in the cabinet of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. 

"Congratulations to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Shri@ncbn Ji, Deputy Chief Minister Shri@PawanKalyan ji, and all others who took the oath of office today. It is my firm belief that the NDA government will pivot the state of Andhra Pradesh to new heights of prosperity, fulfilling the aspirations and hopes of the people," Shah said in his post. 

Similarly, Pawan Kalyan's actor brother, while conveying wishes to the new chief minister and minister said, "Best wishes to Deputy CM @PawanKalyan Konidala Pawan Kalyan and the rest of the cabinet.' 

Chiranjeevi further said he hopes and strongly believes that the cabinet will utilise the opportunity for the all-round development of Andhra Pradesh. -- PTI
