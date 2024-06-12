RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Akhilesh resigns from Karhal assembly seat after election from Kannauj LS seat
June 12, 2024  20:07
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav/ANI Photo
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav/ANI Photo
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday resigned from his Karhal assembly seat following his election to Lok Sabha from the Kannauj constituency. 

Vidhan Sabha Secretary Pradeep Kumar Dubey said, "Akhilesh Yadav as well as the newly elected party member from Faizabad Lok Sabha seat, Awadesh Prasad, have quit the membership of the UP Vidhan Sabha." 

Prasad was elected to the UP assembly from Milkipur constituency on a Samajwadi Party ticket. 

He sprang a surprise by defeating BJP's Lallu Singh in Faizabad, which includes the temple town of Ayodhya. 

Yadav was the leader of opposition in the UP assembly. 

The SP will now have to look for a new name in his place for the post of leader of opposition in the assembly. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

IPL valuation skyrockets by billions in 2024!
IPL valuation skyrockets by billions in 2024!

The value of the Indian Premier League went up 6.5 per cent to USD 16.4 billion (around Rs 134,858 crore) in 2024, according to a report by American investment bank Houlihan Lokey.

India's factory output slips to 3-month low of 5% in April
India's factory output slips to 3-month low of 5% in April

India's industrial production growth slipped to 3-month low of 5 per cent in April 2024, mainly due to poor show by the manufacturing sector, though mining and power segments performed well, according to official data released on...

Mcap of BSE-listed companies hit record high of Rs 429.32 lakh crore
Mcap of BSE-listed companies hit record high of Rs 429.32 lakh crore

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies hit a record high of Rs 429.32 lakh crore on Wednesday as the BSE benchmark Sensex ended higher amid a largely positive trend in global equities. The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 149.98...

Four-time MLA Mohan Majhi sworn in as Odisha's first BJP CM
Four-time MLA Mohan Majhi sworn in as Odisha's first BJP CM

Senior BJP leader and Patnagarh MLA KV Singh Deo and debutant from Nimapara assembly segment Pravati Parida took oath as deputy chief ministers.

Winning start for India at Asian Squash Championship
Winning start for India at Asian Squash Championship

The Indian men's and women's teams have started their campaign in the Asian Team Squash Championships 2024 with comprehensive wins in Dalian, China.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances