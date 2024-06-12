RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


4 Indian nationals killed in Russia-Ukraine war so far
June 12, 2024  01:18
Ukraine soldiers /Gleb Garanich/Reuters
Ukraine soldiers /Gleb Garanich/Reuters
India on Tuesday said two of its nationals, who were recruited by the Russian Army, have recently been killed in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, taking the number of such deaths to four. 

The ministry of external affairs said India has strongly taken up the matter with Russia and sought early release and return of all Indian nationals who are with the Russian Army. 

In a firmly-worded statement, it said India has demanded that there be a "verified stop to any further recruitment of Indian nationals by the Russian Army" and that such activities would not be in "consonance with our partnership". 

"We regret to state that two Indian nationals who had been recruited by the Russian Army have recently been killed in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine," the MEA said. 

"We offer our deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. Our embassy in Moscow has pressed the Russian authorities, including the Ministry of Defence, for early repatriation of mortal remains," it said. -- PTI
