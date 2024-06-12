3 security personnel injured in encounter in J-K

Three security personnel were injured in an exchange of fire between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, following an attack on a joint checkpost, officials said on Wednesday.

In another terror attack, police and security forces are engaged in an operation to track down a terrorist hiding in Saida Sukhal village in Kathua district, they said.

A suspected Pakistani terrorist was killed by security forces after the ultras attacked a village near the International Border (IB) on Tuesday evening and injured a civilian, they added.

In Doda, terrorists fired upon a joint checkpost of the 4 Rashtriya Rifles and police in the Chattergalla area on the Bhadarwah-Pathankot road Tuesday late night, the officials said.

Three security personnel were injured and subsequently hospitalised. The gunfight was ongoing until last reports from the spot. Additional security personnel have been rushed to the area to intensify the operation, they added.

In Kathua district, security forces continued to engage in an operation to track down a terrorist hiding in Saida Sukhal village near Koota Morhunder Hiranagar police station limits.

The police said with the assistance of the CRPF, they have cordoned off the area and are conducting a house-to-house search.

One family, consisting of a man and his wife, has been evacuated to a hospital. The husband, Omkar Nath, suffered an arm injury and is reported to be in stable condition, while his wife remains unhurt.

The operation in Saida Sukhal began after two recently infiltrated terrorists appeared in the village late Tuesday evening.

According to a police statement, the terrorists asked for water from several houses, raising villagers' suspicions. When villagers raised an alarm, the terrorists fired randomly, injuring one person.

The Station House Officer (SHO) of Hiranagar and the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) engaged the terrorists, resulting in the death of one terrorist who tried to lob a grenade at the police party.

Sharing details about the Kathua operation, Additional Director General of Police, Jammu zone, Anand Jain, said, "Two terrorists who appeared to be freshly infiltrated (from across the border) surfaced in Saida Sukhal village around 8 pm and asked for water from a household. The people got frightened and as soon as information was received, a police team headed by sub-divisional police officer and Station House officer rushed to the village." -- PTI