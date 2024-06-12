RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


2nd terrorist in Kathua attack killed
June 12, 2024  13:40
Last respects to CRPF jawan Kabir Das Uikey killed in the Kathua encounter
The second terrorist holed up in a village in J-K's Kathua district has been eliminated by security forces, say officials. 

 Terrorists and security forces are engaged in an exchange of fire in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda after they attacked a security checkpost in Chattragala area on Tuesday night, police said on Wednesday morning. 

 Five jawans and a sub-divisional special police officer (SDPO) were injured in the encounter that began after terrorists opened fire at a joint checkpost of police and Rashtriya Rifles at an army base in the Chattargala area on the Bhadarwah-Pathankot road in Doda. 

 This comes in the wake of the terror attack in Hiranagar village in Kathua district on Tuesday night in which one terrorist was killed and Sunday's terror attack in Reasi in which ten pilgrims were killed. 

 On Tuesday evening ultras attacked a house in Saida Sukhal village in Hiranagar village in Kathua, a senior police officer said. One Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan and one terrorist was killed in the encounter between terrorists and security personnel. A hunt was on to track another terrorist who managed to escape.
