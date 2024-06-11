RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
US national security advisor Sullivan likely to visit India next week
June 11, 2024  20:30
US national security advisor Jake Sullivan/ANI Photo
US national security advisor Jake Sullivan/ANI Photo
US national security advisor Jake Sullivan is likely to visit India next week to review overall progress in implementation of the ambitious iCET initiative, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday. 

The top Biden administration official will hold wide-ranging talks with NSA Ajit Doval, primarily focusing on cooperation under the US-India Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies, they said. 

If the visit takes place, then it will be the first trip to India by a senior American official after the Modi government came to power for the third term. 

Sullivan's visit to India was discussed during a phone call between US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week. 

Biden called up Modi to congratulate him on his re-election for a third term. 

"President Joseph R Biden, Jr spoke today with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India to congratulate him and the National Democratic Alliance on their historic victory in India's general election," the White House said in a readout following the call. 

The US national security advisor called off a visit to India for the review of iCET twice this year in view of the US administration's focus on the evolving situation in West Asia arising out of the Israel-Hamas conflict. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Top Kannada hero Darshan, actress Pavithra held in murder case
Top Kannada hero Darshan, actress Pavithra held in murder case

Leading Kannada film actor Darshan Thoogudeepa was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the murder of a man who allegedly made "derogatory" comments against his close friend, police sources said.

BJP's Mohan Majhi to be Odisha's first tribal CM
BJP's Mohan Majhi to be Odisha's first tribal CM

KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida were made deputy chief ministers of the state, he said.

Wriddhiman Saha is back for Bengal
Wriddhiman Saha is back for Bengal

Wriddhiman Saha is making a comeback to his home state Bengal two years after a public fallout.

Rift in MVA as Cong asks Uddhav to withdraw 2 nominees from MLC race
Rift in MVA as Cong asks Uddhav to withdraw 2 nominees from MLC race

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole claimed Thackeray had selected a candidate finalised by Congress for the Nashik Teachers' constituency without consulting coalition partners.

800 Euros to watch Ronaldo's training session!
800 Euros to watch Ronaldo's training session!

6,000 free tickets for Friday's training session were snapped up in a few minutes when they went on sale and some are now being offered in small additions for hundreds of Euros

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances