US national security advisor Sullivan likely to visit India next week





The top Biden administration official will hold wide-ranging talks with NSA Ajit Doval, primarily focusing on cooperation under the US-India Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies, they said.





If the visit takes place, then it will be the first trip to India by a senior American official after the Modi government came to power for the third term.





Sullivan's visit to India was discussed during a phone call between US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week.





Biden called up Modi to congratulate him on his re-election for a third term.





"President Joseph R Biden, Jr spoke today with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India to congratulate him and the National Democratic Alliance on their historic victory in India's general election," the White House said in a readout following the call.





The US national security advisor called off a visit to India for the review of iCET twice this year in view of the US administration's focus on the evolving situation in West Asia arising out of the Israel-Hamas conflict. -- PTI

US national security advisor Jake Sullivan is likely to visit India next week to review overall progress in implementation of the ambitious iCET initiative, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.