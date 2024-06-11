Shinde meets Sena candidates who lost LS polls, discusses assembly election strategy





The Shinde-led Sena, a constituent of the ruling Mahayuti alliance, contested on 15 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra and won seven of them.





The Shiv Sena's Lok Sabha candidates who attended the huddle were Mumbai MLA Yamini Jadhav, Rahul Shewale, Hemant Godse, Sadashiv Lokhande, Sanjay Mandlik, Baburao Kohalikar and Hemant Patil, said a party functionary. Another losing nominee of the party, Raju Parve, skipped the gathering as he had to attend the funeral of a relative, he said.





On the occasion, Shinde discussed the party's strategy for the assembly polls in Maharashtra which are due in October, the functionary said. -- PTI

