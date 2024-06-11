Shah heads to Andhra, likely to meet Naidu





The TDP, Jan Sena Party and BJP alliance comfortably won the just-concluded assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh. Shah is travelling to Andhra Pradesh this evening, sources said without disclosing further. He is expected to have a meeting with Naidu ahead of the latter's swearing-in on Wednesday. PTI

