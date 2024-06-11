Security officer gets calls from Pak, Dubai for Uma Bhartis location





The callers repeatedly asked about the location of Bharti.





The BJP leader enjoys Z plus security.





The callers introduced themselves as being from the crime branch and claimed they wanted her location for interrogation, the release stated.





A senior state intelligence officer said a case would be registered with the crime branch.





The release said that a search of the Truecaller IDs for both WhatsApp numbers revealed one to be of M Hussain from Pakistan and the other to be of Abbas from Dubai.





This entire information, including the WhatsApp numbers and names, has been immediately sent by the inspector deployed for security to the director general of police and ADG (intelligence), it stated. -- PTI

An officer deployed for the security of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Uma Bharti received phone calls from Pakistan and Dubai, with the callers seeking her location, Bharti's office said in a statement on Tuesday evening.