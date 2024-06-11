RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Security officer gets calls from Pak, Dubai for Uma Bhartis location
June 11, 2024  20:56
BJP leader Uma Bharti/ANI Photo
BJP leader Uma Bharti/ANI Photo
An officer deployed for the security of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Uma Bharti received phone calls from Pakistan and Dubai, with the callers seeking her location, Bharti's office said in a statement on Tuesday evening. 

The callers repeatedly asked about the location of Bharti. 

The BJP leader enjoys Z plus security. 

The callers introduced themselves as being from the crime branch and claimed they wanted her location for interrogation, the release stated. 

A senior state intelligence officer said a case would be registered with the crime branch. 

The release said that a search of the Truecaller IDs for both WhatsApp numbers revealed one to be of M Hussain from Pakistan and the other to be of Abbas from Dubai. 

This entire information, including the WhatsApp numbers and names, has been immediately sent by the inspector deployed for security to the director general of police and ADG (intelligence), it stated. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

BJP's Mohan Majhi to be Odisha's first tribal CM
BJP's Mohan Majhi to be Odisha's first tribal CM

KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida were made deputy chief ministers of the state, he said.

Pawan Kalyan may get deputy CM post in Naidu govt, ministerial berths for BJP
Pawan Kalyan may get deputy CM post in Naidu govt, ministerial berths for BJP

According to the National Democratic Alliance sources, the new government may allot five to six ministerial berths to the allies Janasena and Bharatiya Janata Party.

Top Kannada hero Darshan, actress Pavithra held in murder case
Top Kannada hero Darshan, actress Pavithra held in murder case

Leading Kannada film actor Darshan Thoogudeepa was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the murder of a man who allegedly made "derogatory" comments against his close friend, police sources said.

Cognizant Tech to acquire Belcan for $1.3 bn in cash and stock
Cognizant Tech to acquire Belcan for $1.3 bn in cash and stock

Nasdaq-listed Cognizant Technology Solutions has signed a definitive agreement to acquire global engineering company Belcan for about $1.3 billion (Rs 10,853.7 crore) in cash and stock. The transaction is expected to close in the...

BJP may go in for working president after Nadda
BJP may go in for working president after Nadda

Though the extended tenure of incumbent president JP Nadda ends on June 30, a recent amendment in the BJP's constitution has empowered its apex body, the Parliamentary Board, to take a call related to a president, including his term, in...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances