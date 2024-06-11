RSS complainant does U-turn on Malviya sex charge





Sinha also called it humiliating that the Congress party was spreading a "hate campaign" against Malviya and the BJP. He also criticised the state (West Bengal) BJP unit, saying that he was "astonished" to see that no one from the state unit tried to know the "purport of the post but played a dubious role."





"I want to give a clear message that the post was not aimed to malign Malviya but as caution not to get entangled in a honey trap, which was first brought to light by Tathagata Roy, ex-president of the State unit and former governor of Tripura," Sinha said in a post on Facebook on Tuesday.





"No corner in the post there is any whisper about sexual exploitation of women by Amit Malviya. Rather I have there expressed my fear if Malviya will be drawn to honey trap by the unscrupulous leaders of the party to remain clung to their post despite such debacle in the recently held election," he added.





He also expressed his "heartfelt sorrow", adding that he has not written anything untoward in the post. He further said that he is not withdrawing the post.





"I, a Sangha Swayam Sevak, former State Secretary of ABVP and contestant in the State Assembly election and in the Kolkata Municipal Corporation election, do not want the Bharatiya Janata Party and its office bearers get undermined in any manner by misinterpretation of my post," Sinha said. -- ANI

