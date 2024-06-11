RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Ravi Shankar, Chugh BJP's observers for election of next Arunachal CM
June 11, 2024  23:02
Former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad/File image
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday appointed former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and its national general secretary Tarun Chugh central observers for the meeting of its Arunachal Pradesh MLAs to elect the state's next chief minister. 

The party in a statement said the two leaders will oversee the meeting where the MLAs will elect their leader, the new CM. 

They are likely to travel to Itanagar on Wednesday. 

The BJP has returned to power in the north east state by winning 46 seats in the 60-member assembly. 

Incumbent chief minister Pema Khandu may retain his position, sources said. -- PTI
