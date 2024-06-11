Policeman among two arrested with heroin worth Rs 25 crore in North Tripura





Acting on a tip-off, a vehicle coming from Mizoram's Champhai district was intercepted at Damcherra on Monday, they said.





"On searching the vehicle, heroin weighing more than 2 kg, worth around Rs 25 crore, was found," superintendent of police Bhanupada Chakraborty said.





There were two persons in the vehicle -- Sahidul Rahaman (35), a constable of Tripura police, and Jasimuddin (36), a resident of Sepahijala district, and they were arrested.





Chakraborty said the vehicle was heading to Sonamura in Sepahijala.





"This was the biggest seizure of drugs in the state in the recent past. We suspect the involvement of organised gangs in heroin smuggling," he said. -- PTI

