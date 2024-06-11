RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Plane carrying Malawi Vice President goes missing
June 11, 2024  10:03
Vice President of Malawi, Saulos Chilima and nine other people have gone missing after the plane failed to land at a scheduled time on Monday, reported CNN.

The presidential office and cabinet announced in a statement that Chilima and other passengers were on the Malawi Defence Force Aircraft that took off from Lilongwe at 9:17 a.m. local time (3.17 a.m. ET).According to authorities, the plane was supposed to land at Mzuzu International Airport, which is located approximately 380 km (240 miles) north of Lilongwe, reported CNN.

However, it never made it there and is no longer in the zone of the radar. "All efforts by aviation authorities to make contact with the aircraft since it went off the radar have failed thus far," the presidential statement read. -- ANI
