Not in Modi's DNA. but listen to Bhagwat: Sibal
June 11, 2024  15:35
Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Tuesday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Mohan Bhagwat's remarks expressing concern over peace eluding Manipur, saying it is "not in the DNA" of the PM to listen to the advice of the opposition but he should heed the words of the RSS chief.

Sibal cautioned the new NDA government of not repeating what had happened in the last 10 years of the BJP-led government. "I have been saying this for months, with statements, an environment of 'us versus them' is being created. We need to take the country forward. I welcome the statement of Mohan Bhagwat," he said.

 Bhagwat on Monday expressed concern over peace eluding Manipur even after one year and said the situation in the strife-torn north eastern state must be considered with priority. 

 Addressing a gathering of RSS trainees at the concluding programme of organisation's 'Karyakarta Vikas Varg- Dwitiya' at the Dr Hedgewar Smriti Bhavan premises in Reshimbagh in Nagpur, Bhagwat said conflict in various places and in society is not good. 

 Addressing a press conference here, Sibal said, "I have been repeating this for many months. When I was in the Rajya Sabha, in 1998-2004, there was a Vajpayee government. I heard his speeches many times, he used to call the Opposition 'Pratipaksh', he used to say you are not our virodhi. PM Modi made the Opposition 'Virodhi'." 

 "We raised concern about Manipur, Bhagwat ji has also said it now. You don't listen to us because you are not used to listening to us but listen to him. It is not in your DNA to listen to us. Manipur should be given priority. I had asked for removal of CM N Biren Singh, but you could not remove the former wrestling body chief, what will you do about the CM," Sibal said.

 The former Union minister called for Opposition's voice to be heard, saying that only then will the country move forward.
