Naidu, Nitish atrupta aatmas after portfolios: Raut





Talking to reporters in Mumbai, he also latched onto the term "bhatakti aatma" used by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, and said this `wandering restless soul' will not rest until the BJP-led governments at the Centre and in Maharashtra were dislodged. "If RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat thought that the NDA government at the Centre was not in the interest of the country, he should pull it down," the Rajya Sabha member said.





"There are two `atrupta aatmas' (dissatisfied souls) in the Centre -- (Bihar Chief Minister) Nitish Kumar and (TDP chief) Chandrababu Naidu. You (BJP) should satisfy these two atrupta aatma. The way portfolios have been allocated, it seems all souls are dissatisfied, especially the NDA allies," Raut said.





In the portfolio allocation on Wednesday, Lalan Singh of Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal-United got the Panchayati Raj, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Ministries, while TDP's K Rammohan Naidu got the Civil Aviation Ministry.





JD(S) leader H D Kumarswamy was given the "most rejected" portfolio, Raut commented further.





Kumarswamy has got Heavy Industries and Steel ministries. The BJP kept everything for itself, Raut claimed. Pointing out that there was no Muslim minister in the Modi-led cabinet, the Sena (UBT) leader said it was against the Constitution.

