Massive power outage in Delhi, temperature 42C





Delhi Power Minister Atishi said, "A fire broke out in a sub-station of PGCIL in Mandola, Uttar Pradesh, from where Delhi gets 1,500MW of power and due to the fire there, there has been a power cut in many parts of Delhi.





"This is a very serious issue. I will seek time today from the new power minister of the central government Manohar Lal Khattar, the chairman of PGCIL and the chairman of NTPC. There is very limited electricity production in Delhi, most of the electricity in Delhi comes from different states... It is a matter of great concern that today the national level power infrastructure of our country has failed."

The temperature in the city hovered around 42 degrees Celsius.