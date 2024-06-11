Malawi Vice President Saulos Chilima, nine others killed in plane crash





Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera declared Tuesday a national day of mourning.





The announcement was made in a statement released by the Office of the President and Cabinet.





The statement reads, unfortunately, all on board have perished in the crash, which happened on Monday morning after the military aircraft took off from Malawi's capital Lilongwe.





Saulos Chilima and others onboard the aircraft were travelling to attend the funeral of Malawi's former attorney general when their plane dropped off the radar, according to CBS News report.





Air traffic officials said the plane was not able to land at Mzuzu airport, about 200 miles north of Lilongwe, due to poor visibility, and the pilot had been advised to head to the capital when the flight disappeared. -- ANI

