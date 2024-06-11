RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Malawi Vice President Saulos Chilima, nine others killed in plane crash
June 11, 2024  19:31
Malawi Vice President Saulos Chilima/Reuters
Malawi Vice President Saulos Chilima and nine other people, including his wife, were killed as the plane they were onboard crashed in the Chikangawa mountain range, CBS News reported, citing the government. 

Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera declared Tuesday a national day of mourning. 

The announcement was made in a statement released by the Office of the President and Cabinet. 

The statement reads, unfortunately, all on board have perished in the crash, which happened on Monday morning after the military aircraft took off from Malawi's capital Lilongwe. 

Saulos Chilima and others onboard the aircraft were travelling to attend the funeral of Malawi's former attorney general when their plane dropped off the radar, according to CBS News report. 

Air traffic officials said the plane was not able to land at Mzuzu airport, about 200 miles north of Lilongwe, due to poor visibility, and the pilot had been advised to head to the capital when the flight disappeared. -- ANI
