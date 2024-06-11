Lalu turns 77 today

Lalu cuts his cake and eats it too. Seen here with Rabri Devi and Tej Pratap

RJD chief Lalu Prasad celebrated his 77th birthday on Tuesday by cutting a 77-pound cake in the presence of his family and leaders of his party. A large number of RJD workers also gathered outside 10 Circular Road, the official residence of his wife and former CM Rabri Devi, where he lives, and distributed sweets.