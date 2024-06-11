Lalu turns 77 today

Lalu turns 77 todayJune 11, 2024 17:10
Lalu cuts his cake and eats it too. Seen here with Rabri Devi and Tej Pratap
RJD chief Lalu Prasad celebrated his 77th birthday on Tuesday by cutting a 77-pound cake in the presence of his family and leaders of his party. A large number of RJD workers also gathered outside 10 Circular Road, the official residence of his wife and former CM Rabri Devi, where he lives, and distributed sweets.
