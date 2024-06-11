RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Kanimozhi is DMK's Parliamentary party leader
June 11, 2024  08:44
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MP Kanimozhi, who was elected from the Thoothukudi Lok Sabha constituency, has been appointed as the party's parliamentary leader, the DMK said.

She replaces the Sriperumbudur MP T R Baalu, who will now head the DMK in the Lok Sabha.

Dayanidhi Maran, representing the Chennai Central constituency, will be the party's deputy leader in the Lok Sabha, DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said in a statement here on Monday.

Former Union Minister A Raja from the Nilgiris constituency will be the Whip in the Lok Sabha while Tiruchi N Siva has been appointed as the DMK leader in the Rajya Sabha.

DMK trade union LPF general secretary M Shanmugam will be the deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha, senior advocate P Wilson the party's Whip in the Rajya Sabha and Arakkonam MP S Jegathratchagan will be the DMK treasurer in both the Houses, the statement said. -- PTI 
