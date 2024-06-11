RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden convicted on all 3 charges at federal gun trial
June 11, 2024  23:58
Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden/Democratic National Convention/Pool via Reuters
Hunter Biden, the eldest living son of the US president, has been convicted of all three felony charges related to the purchase of a revolver when, prosecutors argued, the president's son lied on a mandatory gun-purchase form by saying he was not illegally using or addicted to drugs, CNN reported. 

The jury, which deliberated for just under three hours, returned guilty verdicts on all three charges, which stemmed from a revolver Hunter Biden bought in October 2018 at a Delaware gun shop. 

The first two counts were for lying about his drug use on a federal background check form, and the third count was for possessing a gun while addicted to, or using, illegal drugs. 

His trial on gun charges began on June 3. 

According to CNN. the former president's son is accused of lying on federal documents regarding his drug usage at the time of the weapon's purchase, obtaining a revolver illegally while under the influence of narcotics. -- ANI
