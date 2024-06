JD-U, TDP will be treated as 2nd class citizens: AAP

In a sharp criticism following the announcement of the new cabinet ministers under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi expressed concerns about the treatment of coalition partners and said that they will be regarded as "second class citizens" in the government.

"Portfolio allocation shows that @narendramodi does not intend to respect his coalition partners. Both @Jduonline and @JaiTDP should be ready to be treated as second-class citizens in this government," Atishi wrote in a social media post on X.

The new council of ministers comprises 30 Cabinet ministers, 36 Ministers of State (MoS), and five MoS with independent charge.





Modi on Monday retained Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman and S Jaishankar in charge of the four high-profile ministries -- home, defence, finance and external affairs -- respectively in his new government.





The four ministers in charge of these portfolios make up the crucial Cabinet Committee on Security headed by the prime minister.





Among these, the Civil aviation ministry has been given to Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, who is also the youngest serving minister in the Modi cabinet 3.0.

A close aide of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Lalan Singh, JD-U MP-elect from Munger has been given the Union Panchayati Raj ministry.

Apart from this, Jitan Ram Manjhi has been given the MSME ministry (Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises) under the NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A two-time chief minister of Karnataka and state president of Janata Dal-Secular, HD Kumaraswamy is given the Heavy Industries ministry.

Lok Janshakti Party President Chirag Paswan has been appointed as the Minister of Food Processing Industries.