Jaishankar assumes charge as EAM for 2nd term
June 11, 2024  09:29
image
Diplomat-turned-politician S Jaishankar on Tuesday assumed charge as external affairs minister for the second consecutive term. Jaishankar, 69, was among the senior BJP leaders, including Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari and Nirmala Sitharaman, who retained the ministries that they handled in the previous government.

 "Assumed charge as the Minister of External Affairs. Thank PM @narendramodi for assigning me this responsibility," he said on X. 

 As the external affairs minister since 2019, Jaishankar displayed with confidence his ability to clearly articulate India's positions on a range of complex issues at the global stage.
