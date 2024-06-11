RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Hyderabadi who made threat calls to MLA Raja Singh traced to Saudi, held
June 11, 2024  23:55
Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh (left)/Courtesy Raja Singh on X
Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh (left)/Courtesy Raja Singh on X
A 40-year-old man was arrested in Hyderabad on Tuesday for allegedly making threatening calls to Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh, the Hyderabad police said. 

The Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police traced the accused Mohammed Wasim, 40, using call data analysis to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia and arrested him when he arrived at RGI airport in Hyderabad. 

He was continuously making calls to the MLA from random numbers by using Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) calling applications, and abused him in "filthy language and threatened' him, an official release said. 

Raja Singh, who represents Goshamahal constituency, in a complaint to the police had earlier stated that he received calls from a number and the caller issued threats to harm him and his family, before the assembly elections last year, and the caller even threatened that before counting day they would kill him and his family. 

In the complaint, the BJP MLA further stated that the caller had threatened that he even had a plan to kill Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, during his election campaign in Goshamahal constituency. -- PTI
