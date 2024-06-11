Hardeep Puri welcomes Suresh Gopi to his ministry





The actor-politician yesterday decried as "grossly incorrect" reports, which indicated that he wanted to give up his ministerial position in the third Narendra Modi-led government.





Gopi, the first-ever BJP Lok Sabha MP from Kerala was among the 71 Council of ministers who were administered oaths by President Draupadi Murmu after Modi was sworn in for a third consecutive term as Prime Minister of the country.

Suresh Gopi takes charge as Minister of State (MoS) in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry. His boss, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri was welcomed him to the ministry.