RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Had Priyanka fought from Varanasi....: Rahul Gandhi
June 11, 2024  18:47
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra/File image/ANI Photo
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra/File image/ANI Photo
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said Tuesday that had his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra contested the Lok Sabha polls from Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi would have lost by two or three lakh votes. 

Addressing a thanksgiving meeting in Raebareli, he said the INDIA coalition parties fought the election unitedly in Raebareli, Amethi and other parts of the country to reduce the strength of the BJP-led NDA in Parliament. 

Gandhi said he and other party parliamentarians would not "fall victim to arrogance" over the poll outcome and work for the cause of the masses. 

The Congress leader accused Modi of ignoring the common people and giving prominence to top industrialists and other personalities during the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple, and said the masses taught them a lesson by ensuring the BJP's defeat in Ayodhya. 

In her brief speech, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi thanked the people of Amethi and Raebareli for ensuring the party's victory in these constituencies. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

800 Euros to watch Ronaldo's training session!
800 Euros to watch Ronaldo's training session!

6,000 free tickets for Friday's training session were snapped up in a few minutes when they went on sale and some are now being offered in small additions for hundreds of Euros

Top Kannada hero Darshan, actress Pavithra held in murder case
Top Kannada hero Darshan, actress Pavithra held in murder case

Leading Kannada film actor Darshan Thoogudeepa was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the murder of a man who allegedly made "derogatory" comments against his close friend, police sources said.

Bolly Tips: Don't Wear These Shoes In The Rain!
Bolly Tips: Don't Wear These Shoes In The Rain!

As romantic and refreshing rains are, it's that season of the year when functionality precedes fashion.

13-year-old boy sent bomb threat to Delhi airport 'just for fun', detained
13-year-old boy sent bomb threat to Delhi airport 'just for fun', detained

The boy wanted to check whether it could be traced back to him or not, police said.

No rift between Babar and Afridi, says Azhar Mahmood
No rift between Babar and Afridi, says Azhar Mahmood

It is often speculated that Pakistan team has two factions -- one led by skipper Babar Azam, while the other group is under Shaheen Shah Afridi's control.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances