Gopi takes charge MoS Tourism

Sign inCreate Account
Rohan Bopanna and Sumit Nagal have secured their Paris Olympics 2024 quotas for India
'I deeply regret my recent comments and sincerely apologize to @harbhajan_singh and the Sikh community. My words were inappropriate and disrespectful. I have the utmost respect for Sikhs all over the world and never intended to hurt...
Will Modi 3.0 also see theaterisation of India's armed forces?
A customised CV must include keywords and phrases from the job description, which can help you get noticed among thousands of others by recruiters.
If you showcase this to world, it's not great selling product: Klaasen on New York pitch