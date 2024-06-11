RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Gopi takes charge MoS Tourism
June 11, 2024  10:35
Suresh Gopi takes charge as Minister of State (MoS) in the Ministry of Tourism. His boss will be Gajendra Singh Shekhawat who also handles the Ministry of Culture. 
