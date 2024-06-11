RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Domestic passenger vehicle sales up 4% in May
June 11, 2024  16:27
Automakers dispatched over 3.47 lakh passenger vehicles to dealers in domestic market in May, recording an year-on-year growth of 4 per cent over same month last year, industry body SIAM said on Tuesday.

 The overall passenger vehicle (PV) dispatches from companies to dealers stood at 3,47,492 units last month, as compared to 3,34,537 units in May 2023. The dispatches were the highest ever for the month of May so far, driven by robust offtake of utility vehicles.
