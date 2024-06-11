RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Does Modi have mandate for 3rd term, asks Pawar
June 11, 2024  09:22
With Prime Minister Narendra Modi taking the oath of office for a historic third successive term, NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar sought to know whether he had the mandate to lead the country. 

The saffron party fell short of majority in the just-concluded Lok Sabha elections and had to take support of its allies to form the new coalition government at the Centre, he noted on Monday. 

 The senior politician was speaking at a party congregation in Ahmednagar, around 125 km from Pune, on the occasion of the NCP's 25th foundation day where newly-elected party MPs were felicitated.

 "Narendra Modi took the oath as Prime Minister (on June 9). But before taking the oath, did he have the mandate of the country? Did the people of the country give him consent? They (BJP) did not have a majority. They had to take the help of the Telugu Desam Party and Bihar Chief Minister (Nitish Kumar)....because of them he could form the government," Pawar said. 

 The former Union minister also remarked that the new BJP-led NDA government was different from the earlier ones.
