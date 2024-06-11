Chandrababu Naidu to be sworn in as Andhra CM tomorrow





Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Ministers J P Nadda and Bandi Sanjay Kumar as well as several other leaders are expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony.





Amit Shah, who is scheduled to arrive here tonight, will be meeting Naidu at his residence, NDA sources said.





After a request made by the NDA leaders, Governor S Abdul Nazeer on Tuesday invited Naidu to form the government.





Later in the evening Naidu met Nazeer at Raj Bhavan in Amaravati.





The TDP chief is scheduled to take oath at 11.27 am near Medha IT Park opposite Gannavaram Airport in Kesarapalli on the outskirts of Vijayawada. -- PTI

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu is set to be sworn in as the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday for a fourth term.