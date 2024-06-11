RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Chandrababu Naidu to be sworn in as Andhra CM tomorrow
June 11, 2024  19:54
TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu/ANI Photo
TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu/ANI Photo
TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu is set to be sworn in as the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday for a fourth term. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Ministers J P Nadda and Bandi Sanjay Kumar as well as several other leaders are expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony. 

Amit Shah, who is scheduled to arrive here tonight, will be meeting Naidu at his residence, NDA sources said. 

After a request made by the NDA leaders, Governor S Abdul Nazeer on Tuesday invited Naidu to form the government. 

Later in the evening Naidu met Nazeer at Raj Bhavan in Amaravati. 

The TDP chief is scheduled to take oath at 11.27 am near Medha IT Park opposite Gannavaram Airport in Kesarapalli on the outskirts of Vijayawada. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Top Kannada hero Darshan, actress Pavithra held in murder case
Top Kannada hero Darshan, actress Pavithra held in murder case

Leading Kannada film actor Darshan Thoogudeepa was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the murder of a man who allegedly made "derogatory" comments against his close friend, police sources said.

BJP's Mohan Majhi to be Odisha's first tribal CM
BJP's Mohan Majhi to be Odisha's first tribal CM

KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida were made deputy chief ministers of the state, he said.

Wriddhiman Saha is back for Bengal
Wriddhiman Saha is back for Bengal

Wriddhiman Saha is making a comeback to his home state Bengal two years after a public fallout.

Rift in MVA as Cong asks Uddhav to withdraw 2 nominees from MLC race
Rift in MVA as Cong asks Uddhav to withdraw 2 nominees from MLC race

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole claimed Thackeray had selected a candidate finalised by Congress for the Nashik Teachers' constituency without consulting coalition partners.

800 Euros to watch Ronaldo's training session!
800 Euros to watch Ronaldo's training session!

6,000 free tickets for Friday's training session were snapped up in a few minutes when they went on sale and some are now being offered in small additions for hundreds of Euros

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances