Bodies of four killed in J-K bus terror attack arrive in Jaipur
June 11, 2024  11:16
An injured pilgrim being taken to hospital in Reasi
The bodies of four people, including a two-year-old boy, killed in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, arrived here by train on Tuesday, police said. According to them, the bodies arrived in Jaipur on the Pooja Express and were taken to Harmada and Chomu by the deceased's family members and relatives. 

Cloth merchant Rajendra Saini (42), his wife Mamta (40), their relative Pooja Saini (30) and her two-year-old son Titu are among the nine killed after terrorists opened fire at a bus carrying pilgrims in Jammu's Reasi district on Sunday evening. 

 The 53-seater bus, on its way from the Shiv Khori temple to Katra, veered off the road following the barrage of gunfire and fell into a deep gorge near the Teryath village of the Poni area. Pooja Saini's husband Pavan (32) has been injured, a police officer said. 

 While Rajendra and Mamta were residents of Chomu town in Jaipur district, Pooja was the resident of Ajmera ki Dhani in the Harmada area on Chomu road.

 Locals staged a dharna outside the Chomu police station on Tuesday, demanding government jobs and compensation to the family of Rajendra and Mamta, who are survived by their two sons and a daughter. Rajendra was the sole earning member of the family. PTI
